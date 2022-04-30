Charles Howell III shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Howell III's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Howell III chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Howell III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.