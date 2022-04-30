  • Charles Howell III shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    Highlights

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.