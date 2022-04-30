  • Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz makes up-and-down birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.