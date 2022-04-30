Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz hit 3 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 58th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz had a 305-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 18-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

Ortiz got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Ortiz's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.