Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 187 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Tringale hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Tringale hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Tringale's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.