  • Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale dials in wedge and birdies at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.