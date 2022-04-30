Cameron Champ putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Kurt Kitayama; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Cameron Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 363 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Champ chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 5 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 under for the round.