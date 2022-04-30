Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Callum Tarren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Tarren had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Tarren's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Tarren hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren had a 359-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one putting for a bogey on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Tarren's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.