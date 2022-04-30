C.T. Pan putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, C.T. Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pan hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.