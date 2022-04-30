-
-
C.T. Pan putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 30, 2022
-
Highlights
C.T. Pan's 5-wood to 5 feet and birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, C.T. Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pan hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
-
-