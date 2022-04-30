Bryson Nimmer shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bryson Nimmer hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Nimmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to even-par for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Nimmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nimmer to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to even-par for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 3 over for the round.