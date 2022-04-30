-
Bryson Nimmer shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson Nimmer gets up and down from sand to birdie at Mexico Open
In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bryson Nimmer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bryson Nimmer hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Nimmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to even-par for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Nimmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nimmer to even for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
Nimmer got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to even-par for the round.
On the 498-yard par-4 second, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 1 over for the round.
Nimmer got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 3 over for the round.
