Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Garnett got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Garnett hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.