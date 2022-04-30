  • Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett makes birdie on No. 7 at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.