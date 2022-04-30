Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stuard's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.