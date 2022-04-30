Brett Drewitt shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brett Drewitt hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Drewitt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Drewitt at 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Drewitt's tee shot went 143 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 6 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 5 over for the round.