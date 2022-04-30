Strong putting brings Brendon Todd an even-par round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Brendon Todd hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Todd's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.