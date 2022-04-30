Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Brandon Wu in the third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wu finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Brandon Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 5 under for the round.