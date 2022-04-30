  • Brandon Hagy finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brandon Hagy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy rolls in 16-footer for birdie at Mexico Open

