Brandon Hagy finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hagy's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.