Bill Haas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Haas finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Bill Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Haas had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Haas hit his 113 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 6 under for the round.