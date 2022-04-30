Ben Kohles shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ben Kohles hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Kohles reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kohles at 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Kohles's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kohles's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kohles hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kohles at 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Kohles hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.