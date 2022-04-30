Austin Smotherman shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day in 74th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman's his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 5 over for the round.