Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Lahiri's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Lahiri hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.