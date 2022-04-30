  • Andrew Novak comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak's chip leads to birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.