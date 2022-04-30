Andrew Novak comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Andrew Novak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Novak finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Andrew Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Novak to even-par for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Novak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.