Alvaro Ortiz putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Alvaro Ortiz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Alvaro Ortiz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alvaro Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

At the 548-yard 18th hole par-5, Ortiz hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the day.