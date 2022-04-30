  • Alex Smalley putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley spins wedge leading to birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.