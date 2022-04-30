Alex Smalley putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day in 7th at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Alex Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Smalley hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.