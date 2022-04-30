Adam Long shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 208-yard par-3 green fifth, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Long chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 ninth green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Long had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.