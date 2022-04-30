  • Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Abraham Ancer makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer buries a 23-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Abraham Ancer makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.