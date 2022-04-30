Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Ancer hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Ancer got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ancer's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.