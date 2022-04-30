  • Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise's well-struck tee shot and birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.