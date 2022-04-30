Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wise hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wise got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wise's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Wise's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Wise hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.