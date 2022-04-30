Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Rai had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rai to 2 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.