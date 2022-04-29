Wyndham Clark putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wyndham Clark got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark hit his drive 378 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.