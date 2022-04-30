Wesley Bryan shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bryan's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Bryan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.