Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Vince Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 129th at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Whaley hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.