Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tyler Duncan hit 4 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Duncan's 212 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.