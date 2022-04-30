Turk Pettit putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Turk Pettit hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pettit finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Turk Pettit chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Turk Pettit to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Pettit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Pettit chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 3 under for the round.

Pettit got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pettit to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pettit hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pettit to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pettit chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pettit to 4 under for the round.