Trey Mullinax shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under.

After a 260 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Mullinax's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.