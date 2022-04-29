Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Finau to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Finau had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Finau hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 under for the round.