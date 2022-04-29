Tommy Gainey shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tommy Gainey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Gainey hit his 100 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Gainey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gainey to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Gainey had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.