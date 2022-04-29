  • Taylor Moore finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Taylor Moore makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Moore sends in 15-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Taylor Moore makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.