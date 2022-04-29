Taylor Moore finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Moore his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Moore hit his 244 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Moore went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.