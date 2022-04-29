Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

At the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Kang had a 292-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 3-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kang's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Kang's his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.