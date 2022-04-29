Stephan Jaeger putts himself to an even-par second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Stephan Jaeger got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Jaeger's 178 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green 17th, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.