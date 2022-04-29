Seung-Yul Noh shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Seung-Yul Noh hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to even for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Noh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.