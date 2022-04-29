  • Seth Reeves shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Seth Reeves makes a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Seth Reeves' 55-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Seth Reeves makes a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.