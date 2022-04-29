Seth Reeves shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reeves to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Reeves his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 over for the round.