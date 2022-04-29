Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.