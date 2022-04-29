Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Stallings hit his 244 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.