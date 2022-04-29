Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Piercy's 214 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.