  • Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Gutschewski each made a hole-in-one at the par-3 5th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Kiradech Aphibarnrat’s and Scott Gutschewski’s aces are the Shots of the Day

    In the opening round of the the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Gutschewski each made a hole-in-one at the par-3 5th hole.