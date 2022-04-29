-
-
Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2022
-
Shot of the Day
Kiradech Aphibarnrat’s and Scott Gutschewski’s aces are the Shots of the Day
In the opening round of the the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Gutschewski each made a hole-in-one at the par-3 5th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Gutschewski's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Gutschewski chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Gutschewski's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Gutschewski got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.
After having to take a second tee shot on the 17th hole, Gutschewski hit his second tee to right rough, which didn't save him from further trouble as he ended the hole with a quadruple bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.
-
-