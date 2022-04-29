Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Gutschewski's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Gutschewski chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Gutschewski's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After having to take a second tee shot on the 17th hole, Gutschewski hit his second tee to right rough, which didn't save him from further trouble as he ended the hole with a quadruple bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.