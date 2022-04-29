Scott Brown shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Brown hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Brown hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.