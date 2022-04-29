  • Scott Brown shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown drives green and birdies at Mexico Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.