-
-
Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira uses nice wedge to set up birdie at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Satoshi Kodaira got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Kodaira chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
-
-