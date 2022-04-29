Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Satoshi Kodaira got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Kodaira chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.