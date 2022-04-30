6-over 77 by Santiago De la Fuente in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Santiago De la Fuente hit 9 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. De la Fuente finished his day in 141st at 13 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

De la Fuente got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving De la Fuente to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, De la Fuente his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

De la Fuente tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing De la Fuente to 4 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, De la Fuente reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved De la Fuente to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, De la Fuente had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving De la Fuente to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, De la Fuente chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved De la Fuente to 5 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, De la Fuente hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put De la Fuente at 6 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, De la Fuente had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved De la Fuente to 5 over for the round.

De la Fuente got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving De la Fuente to 6 over for the round.