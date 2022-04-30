Sangmoon Bae shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Bae hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bae at 3 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Bae hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Bae chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.