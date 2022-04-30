  • Sangmoon Bae shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Sangmoon Bae's tight tee shot at flag and birdie at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.