Sangmoon Bae shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2022
Highlights
Sangmoon Bae's tight tee shot at flag and birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sangmoon Bae hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.
Bae got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Bae hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bae at 3 over for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Bae hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Bae chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
