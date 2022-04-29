-
Sahith Theegala shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Sahith Theegala’s Round 1 highlights from Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sahith Theegala carded a 6-under 65 and trails by one shot after Thursday.
Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Theegala had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.
