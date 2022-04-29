Ryan Blaum shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Blaum hit 12 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Blaum got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Blaum's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Blaum had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 under for the round.