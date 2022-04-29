Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Armour's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Armour had a 225 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.