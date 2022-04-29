Russell Knox putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Russell Knox hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 15th, Russell Knox's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Knox's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.