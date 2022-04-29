Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 129th at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Sloan hit his 85 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sloan reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.